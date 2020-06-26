Latest news
'Inis Mór people are angry about people having a travel permit to the island

By Brian Adam
Chairperson of Comharchumann Forbartha Árann says that the Government has ignored the advice of the island's medical community when discussing the permission of tourists to the islands

'Inis Mór people are angry about people having a travel permit to the island

The chairperson of Comharchumann Forbartha Árann says the islanders are angry over the Government's decision to remove the travel restrictions that apply to the islands on Monday.

Speaking on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this morning, Micheál Ó Goill, chairman of Comharchumann Forbartha Árann, said that the islanders were "angry" and "disappointed" that the Government had ignored the advice of medical practitioners on the island and allowed tourists to the islands being discussed.

The Co-op Chairman said that no solution had yet been made to accommodate any tourists who had come and had no facilities prepared for them.

Many of the island's businesspeople are not yet sure when they will open for a few months due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, he added.

Cathy Ní Ghoil, manager of the Co-op said this week that the Co-op and the Irish Islands Federation are not in the position of providing medical advice to Government and that the Government should give clear guidance to the islands by the date of reopening in the Government's revised plan. Otherwise, they were left unclear, she said.

The reopening of the islands was first announced on 10 August when the government's abolition plan was first announced, but that plan has since been accelerated and the phase at which the islands were mentioned was completely abolished.

The Minister of State was not happy about the reopening of the islands to tourists in the near future because of the concerns he said many people of islanders had about the potential health hazard.

He also says that the islanders were not agreed on the matter and that "not all islands" are even in agreement about how best to alleviate the travel restrictions in place.

The co-op in Inis Mór organized a telephone survey at the beginning of the week and the vast majority of the public were happy with Minister Kyne's proposal that the island be gradually opened up to tourists.

The Government did not accept that recommendation yesterday and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne said that it was because of the advice given to the Government by public health experts and the Attorney General that it was decided to allow people to travel to the island again from next Monday.

One law could not be applied to the mainland and another law to be applied to the islands, he said.

Ó Goill claimed on Raidió na Gaeltachta this morning that he would prefer that the island be re-opened gradually.

The Inis Meáin Co-operative welcomed the clear government directive, but stated that there were no public toilets on the island and that it was not known how tourists could be safely served.

It is assumed that boats will have social overtaking and that masks will be required when this law comes into force.

