Information that heals! Red Devils tells you how to request a refund of the canceled Mexico Series

After the cancellation of the Mexico Series 2020, which would take place at the “Alfredo Harp Helú” Stadium, Diablos Rojos del México informs how the refund process will be carried out for those who purchased their tickets.

Yes, we are all very sad for the cancellation of the Mexico Series 2020, which would have been the duel between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamnodbacks at the “Alfredo Harp Helú” Stadium in Mexico City.

However, those who have purchased their tickets for the matches may request a refund for them.

The request for reimbursement will be from March 24 to 27, 2020, at the place where the tickets were purchased.

If the purchase was made by telephone, the money will be automatically reflected on the card with which they were purchased.

⚠️Attention notice⚠️

In this way, the refund of the # MéxicoSeries🇲🇽, acquired through @Ticketmaster_Me. pic.twitter.com/y9qMNfyLpp

– DiablosRojosMX (@DiablosRojosMX) March 20, 2020

But if it was at the ticket offices of the Stadium, they will have to go with the physical tickets and if they have paid by card, have the presence of the owner and the plastic.

It is worth mentioning that Red Devils of Mexico asks society to follow the recommendations of the authorities so as not to increase the risk of contagion from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cheer up! The Mexico Series 2021 is not long in coming.