Sunday, March 22, 2020
Sport

Information that heals! Red Devils tells you how to request a refund of the canceled Mexico Series

By Mubashir Hassan
5
0

Must Read

EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Dolly Parton says her heart is ‘broken’ after death of Kenny Rogers

Dolly Parton has said that her heart is “broken” following the death of Kenny Rogers, her friend and long-standing...
Read more
SportMubashir Hassan - 0

Stroman is building his Dream Team for the 2021 World Baseball Classic 🇺🇸

Marcus Stroman is assembling his United States Dream Team for the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Baseball Classic. Follow...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

This Week in Apps: Coronavirus special coverage, Apple tries to save AR with lidar and more

Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the Extra Crunch series that recaps the latest OS news, the applications...
Read more
Mubashir Hassan

After the cancellation of the Mexico Series 2020, which would take place at the “Alfredo Harp Helú” Stadium, Diablos Rojos del México informs how the refund process will be carried out for those who purchased their tickets.

    Follow us on Facebook
    Telegram
    Or Instagram

Yes, we are all very sad for the cancellation of the Mexico Series 2020, which would have been the duel between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamnodbacks at the “Alfredo Harp Helú” Stadium in Mexico City.
However, those who have purchased their tickets for the matches may request a refund for them.
The request for reimbursement will be from March 24 to 27, 2020, at the place where the tickets were purchased.
If the purchase was made by telephone, the money will be automatically reflected on the card with which they were purchased.

⚠️Attention notice⚠️
In this way, the refund of the # MéxicoSeries🇲🇽, acquired through @Ticketmaster_Me. pic.twitter.com/y9qMNfyLpp
– DiablosRojosMX (@DiablosRojosMX) March 20, 2020

But if it was at the ticket offices of the Stadium, they will have to go with the physical tickets and if they have paid by card, have the presence of the owner and the plastic.
It is worth mentioning that Red Devils of Mexico asks society to follow the recommendations of the authorities so as not to increase the risk of contagion from coronavirus (COVID-19).
Cheer up! The Mexico Series 2021 is not long in coming.

Previous articleCork City FC to lay off players and staff
Next articleOriginal Content podcast: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ is thoroughly unamazing

More Articles Like This

Stroman is building his Dream Team for the 2021 World Baseball Classic 🇺🇸

Sport Mubashir Hassan - 0
Marcus Stroman is assembling his United States Dream Team for the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Baseball Classic. Follow us on Google News Telegram Or Instagram All...
Read more

TBT: The day Alex Rodríguez connected 3 HR vs Bartolo Colón 🔥

Sport Mubashir Hassan - 0
Here we bring you a nice tbt of the day that Alex Rodríguez connected 3 HR vs Bartolo Colón in the MLB. Follow us on...
Read more

Judge undergoes tomography to know the evolution of her injury 🧬

Sport Mubashir Hassan - 0
Aaron Judge undergoes tomography to know the evolution of his injury with the Yankees for the 2020 Major League Baseball season (MLB - Major...
Read more

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies of coronavirus aged 76

Sport Brian Adam - 0
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has died of coronavirus aged 76. Sanz, Real’s president from 1995 to 2000, had been admitted to hospital with...
Read more

Lorenzo Sanz fights against the coronavirus "with less and less strength"

Football Brian Adam - 0
Lorenzo Sanz fights against the coronavirus "with less and less strength"
Read more

It is feared that Latino players will not be able to return to the United States on time 😲

Sport Mubashir Hassan - 0
Major League Baseball (MLB) fears that Latino players may not return to the United States on time. Follow us on Google News Telegram Or Instagram All the major...
Read more

Latest News

EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Dolly Parton says her heart is ‘broken’ after death of Kenny Rogers

Dolly Parton has said that her heart is “broken” following the death of Kenny Rogers, her friend and long-standing...
Read more
Sport

Stroman is building his Dream Team for the 2021 World Baseball Classic 🇺🇸

Mubashir Hassan - 0
Marcus Stroman is assembling his United States Dream Team for the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Baseball Classic. Follow us on Google News Telegram Or Instagram All...
Read more
Latest news

This Week in Apps: Coronavirus special coverage, Apple tries to save AR with lidar and more

Brian Adam - 0
Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the Extra Crunch series that recaps the latest OS news, the applications they support and the money...
Read more
Entertainment

Disney+ cuts launch bandwidth by 25%

Brian Adam - 0
Disney’s new streaming service will launch with at least 25% less bandwidth. The Walt Disney Company’s chairman of direct-to-consumer and international Kevin Mayer said the...
Read more
Sport

TBT: The day Alex Rodríguez connected 3 HR vs Bartolo Colón 🔥

Mubashir Hassan - 0
Here we bring you a nice tbt of the day that Alex Rodríguez connected 3 HR vs Bartolo Colón in the MLB. Follow us on...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Voting Open for €300k Have Your Say

Voting Open for €300k Have Your Say

Brian Adam - 0
Public voting on South Dublin County Council’s €300k Have Your Say initiative in the Firhouse Bohernabreena Electoral Area has commenced.
Grab £100 cash back with giffgaff Samsung kit

Grab £100 cash-back with giffgaff Samsung kit

Coolsmartphone - 0
If you’re looking at getting any of the following phones, it’s definitely worth looking at these giffgaff deals. Right now they’re giving up to...

New funding round values catering marketplace Hungry at $100M+

Brian Adam - 0
Hungry, a catering marketplace that connects businesses with independent chefs, announced this week that it has raised $20 million in Series B funding. Hungry tells...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.