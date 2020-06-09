'Information on Covid-19 is published in English only as people need it quickly' – Department of Health

The latest information on Covid-19 in Irish was published on the 14th of April on the government site gov.ie and the health council deals with it in March

The Department of Health is examining the Government website to look at where to begin to address the lack of Irish language content about the coronary virus available on it.

Very little of the information, advice and guidelines on coronary virus, which is updated daily in English on the government site, is available in Irish.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said that content is being published online in English before the Irish translation is available "because of the need to make important public health information available to the public quickly".

Some of the material already published in Irish is now being revisited.

The Department indicated that the audit of the content they provide under Covid-19 began last week and that translation is being "prioritized" on the "most commented pages" ”.

"We hope to complete this work within a week, but the constraints of staff working from home and the time it takes to provide professional translation must be taken into account, ”Said.

Last week, shortly before the Taoiseach's announcement of the move to phase 2 of the government's abolition plan, information was published for the first time in Irish Step 1 of the plan.

There is no information available in Irish about 'Phase 2' which started yesterday, or about the other two phases planned as part of the plan.

The same is true of the 'Social Welfare Council'. Many of the 'Public health measures' on the government site have added Irish in recent days.

Under the 'Health Advice' section, people are asked in English stay in their area while we are in Phase 2 of the government's work plan on reopening the country.

But according to the latest health advice in english "most people can continue to go to work, school or other public places as usual".

According to the latest advice in Irish, there are only eight countries "affected by the spread of Covid-19" and people are asked to isolate themselves when they have recently visited any of those eight countries.

Of course, the WHO announced on March 12 that the Covid-19 was a global pandemic and everyone entering the country from any other country is urged to isolation for 14 days, regardless of Covid-19 symptoms or not.

Everyone who comes to the country must inform the authorities of where they will be staying and isolate themselves for a fortnight.

While people are advised to wear a mask or face cover in public spaces where social exclusion, such as shops and the public transport system, cannot be easily adhered to, there is nothing mentioned in this advice on the government site gov.ie.

There was no advice available to people in Irish about the five-kilometer travel limit in place until yesterday and no advice in Irish about the new 20-kilometer travel limit introduced yesterday.

There is no advice available in Irish on the Government website for businesses that are due to reopen or workers returning to work.

The government has made progress on the various versions posters Covid-19 which is available to the public in Irish.

The statement provided by the Department of Health to Nuacht.ie stated that they were "committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Official Languages ​​Act" and that they "make every effort to provide material in both Irish and English simultaneously when can".

"In this particular case when making major changes to content to keep up with the latest public health advice, it takes more time than we would like to provide both versions," he said.

It was stated that Irish language content is regularly provided on social media and that the NPHET press conferences broadcast live, on a daily basis, have Irish speakers. It was claimed that an Irish version was available "of all material (leaflets, posters etc) made available to the public".