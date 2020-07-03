INFORMATION GRAPHICS: The new ministers of state, government ministers and Irish speakers

Government ministers and state ministers have now been appointed. Here are…
Coronavirus, is the European strain 10 times more contagious than the Chinese one?
A study conducted by eight scientists from the Scripps Research Institute and published in BioRxiv has shown that the SARS-CoV-2 strain present in Europe...
Dr Tony Holohan standing down from his role as Chief Medical Officer
The Taoiseach said that the country owed much to Dr Tony Holohan and his family The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr...
Five others died of Covid-19 in the State, 15 new cases
It was announced this afternoon that five others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and fifteen new cases have been reported. This means...
Aengus Ó Snodaigh appointed Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesman and four other Irish speakers on the front bench
Aengus Ó Snodaigh will be a spokesperson for Irish, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture Aengus Ó Snodaigh has been appointed as Sinn Féin's Irish and Gaeltacht...
Shellfish alert on the west coast
People are advised not to take mussels, scallops, cockles or other shellfish at locations on the west and southwest coast because of the presence...
Less than 1% of most major party websites are in Irish
10% of the Green Party site was in Irish while the runner-up party, Sinn Féin, had only 2% of their site in Irish The Green...