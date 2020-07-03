 sd
INFORMATION GRAPHICS: The new ministers of state, government ministers and Irish speakers

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Government ministers and state ministers have now been appointed. Here are…

INFORMATION GRAPHICS: The new ministers of state, government ministers and Irish speakers

The Ministers of State

Government Ministers

The Irish speakers

Coronavirus, is the European strain 10 times more contagious than the Chinese one?

A study conducted by eight scientists from the Scripps Research Institute and published in BioRxiv has shown that the SARS-CoV-2 strain present in Europe...
Dr Tony Holohan standing down from his role as Chief Medical Officer

The Taoiseach said that the country owed much to Dr Tony Holohan and his family The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr...
Five others died of Covid-19 in the State, 15 new cases

It was announced this afternoon that five others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and fifteen new cases have been reported. This means...
Aengus Ó Snodaigh appointed Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesman and four other Irish speakers on the front bench

Aengus Ó Snodaigh will be a spokesperson for Irish, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture Aengus Ó Snodaigh has been appointed as Sinn Féin's Irish and Gaeltacht...
Shellfish alert on the west coast

People are advised not to take mussels, scallops, cockles or other shellfish at locations on the west and southwest coast because of the presence...
Less than 1% of most major party websites are in Irish

10% of the Green Party site was in Irish while the runner-up party, Sinn Féin, had only 2% of their site in Irish The Green...
