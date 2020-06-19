‘Infectious optimism’ and drive for reopening of country announced

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this afternoon that ‘most’ of the restrictions that were to be released on 20 July are to be released at the end of this month

“As a country, we have come through this crisis without letting despair overtake us. This spirit of hope was contagious and that brought us here – we are ready to reopen sooner than the plan, ”said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Under the latest changes to the decriminalization plan, hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to open and up to 50 people will be allowed to meet indoors when the next restriction of restrictions is made on June 29.

From 2 July groups of up to 100 people will be allowed to meet in one venue. From 29 June 200 people will be allowed to meet at outdoor events and this will rise to 500 from 20 July. All sports will be eligible to enter competitions again from 29 June.

On June 29, adult and children’s team tournaments will be resumed, sports involving close contact with players, as well as sporting events with very limited audiences.

Churches, theatres, cinemas, fitness centres and beauticians will also be allowed to reopen on June 29. The Gaelic Athletic Association has already announced its intention to start club games from July 31 but training may begin where players come together sooner than planned.

While NPHET recommended to the Government that people should be allowed to travel to the islands from 29 June, Senator Seán Kyne, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, opposed this proposal. The story will be discussed again next week. Seán Kyne said that he suggested to the National Public Health Emergency Team that islanders and holidaymakers on the islands should be allowed to go to them on June 29 but that tourists would not have that permit until on July 20th.

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht said that the proposal had been rejected. These new mitigation measures have been greeted by the Government today.

Leo Varadkar said the decision to change the decriminalization plan was based on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

He said the policies that had benefited us so far, social isolation, hand washing and self-isolation, had to be adhered to. The Taoiseach said that personal behaviour is the one that will prevent this disease in the future.

He said the derogation he announced today had terms and conditions and suggested that people remember the word DATE to remind themselves of good personal behaviour.

This is how he explained this. Distance: always stay two meters away from others if at all possible. Activity: Wash your hands and wear a face mask where you cannot guarantee social separation.

Time: The more time you spend with a person, the greater your risk of contracting the virus. Environment: Where there is poor ventilation is more dangerous – are you indoors or outdoors? “We will never forget what we have lost, learned and achieved,” says the Taoiseach.