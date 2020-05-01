Inertix Exoblade, the cyberpunk knife

- Advertisement -

Many people carry a pocket knife for work reasons, or because they spend a lot of time outdoors, or simply, to use it on a daily basis.

Inertix Cyberpunk Pocket Exoblade Knife is a cyberpunk knife that leaves no one indifferent.

Carrying a knife in your pocket does not seem very practical, but the people of RoboRazor, creators of this cyberknife, have come up with more than 40 situations in which such a utensil is useful. From opening packages to cutting fruit, trimming nails, sharpening a pencil, cutting tape, opening bottles, using it as a screwdriver, or cutting impossible knots.

But the most curious thing about this cyberpunk knife is the way in which the blade unfolds: just pull a ring, or shake it towards the ground. You can see it in this video:

Inertix Cyberpunk Pocket Exoblade Knife It is made with duralumin, and a stainless steel blade that has two different types of cut on each side, to cut different types of materials.

It has a straight cut ideal for opening packages or cutting paper, and a curved cut for peeling fruit or cutting ropes and other materials where you have to tear.

East cyberknife You can also do things that are not so common in a utensil of this type since it incorporates in its handle a bottle opener, and in times of pandemics, it allows push buttons without having to touch them, thanks to a rounded ring where the finger is inserted.

Also noteworthy is its innovative cyberpunk design, with details such as the Japanese characters that decorate one of its sides.

If the idea appeals to you, Inertix Cyberpunk Pocket Exoblade Knife seek financing on KickStarterAlthough he has already raised 20 times more than he needed. It is on sale for 147 euros and will ship from September.