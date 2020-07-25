India’s war frenzy Agreement to buy ‘Hammer’ missiles from France after Raphael planes

Karachi: After the recent tensions with China, India’s war frenzy is on the rise and so has the Indian government It has also agreed to buy Hammer missiles from France after the Raphael planes.

According to Indian media, India is also signing hammer missiles with France after the agreements of Raphael planes. It is using the given emergency powers and it is believed that the agreement is being made in the context of the recent tensions with China.

Border tensions between India and China have been simmering in eastern Ladakh for months, with Indian government officials claiming that France has assured them that the missiles will be handed over to India soon and another. The missiles developed for the country will be delivered to India on an emergency basis.

According to Safran Electronics & Defense, a company that manufactures hammer missiles, hammer missiles can be used easily from a distance, while the guidance kit on the front of the missile is fitted with technologies such as GPS, infrared and laser. Capable of destroying bunkers and other installations along difficult routes in the area.

Under the agreement between India and France, the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets will land at the airport in the Indian state of Haryana on July 29.