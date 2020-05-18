India’s role in Afghanistan has always been negative, the Taliban

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, head of the Afghan-US peace talks, says India’s role in Afghanistan has always been negative and has always helped traitors.

In an interview with a foreign news website, Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanikzai, head of the Afghan-US peace talks, said that India’s role in Afghanistan has always been negative because India has always helped and supported traitors in Afghanistan. If they play a positive role, the Afghan Taliban will have no problem with them.

Sher Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said the Taliban would be ready for talks if India began to play a positive role in peace talks to build a new Afghanistan.

He added that India has been in Afghanistan for the past 40 years, where it has established political, military and economic ties with a corrupt group rather than Afghans.

On the other hand, Afghan media has claimed that US Special Representative for the Afghan peace process Zalmai Khalilzad has met with the Indian leadership in this regard and the United States has also urged India to be a part of the Afghan peace process.