India refrains from false and baseless claims, China

Beijing: China has said it did not detain any Indian soldiers, so the release of 10 personnel is a baseless and false claim.

According to the International News Agency, China has rejected the Indian media’s claim of the release of 2 Indian Army officers and 8 personnel, saying that not a single Indian Army officer was in our custody. India refrained from making false and baseless claims.

Reacting to the news of the release of 10 Indian soldiers, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told the media that the truth and lies are very clear, the question of release does not arise if no official was in our custody.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that it was now India’s responsibility to present evidence to substantiate its claim for the release of the soldiers and that instead of accusing India, it should pursue a path of peace talks in the region.

It is to be noted that Indian media had claimed that China has released 10 Indian soldiers arrested during the clash in Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and more than 50 were injured.