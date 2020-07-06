The Taj Mahal will not open in India as planned due to the rise in cases of Covid 19 in the country. India is now the third worst country hit by the coronavirus in the world.

There have been over 24,000 new cases of Covid 19 in India in the last 24 hours and there are more cases of the virus in India now than in Russia.

There are now 697,413 confirmed cases of the virus in India with 19,693 people who have died.

Shopping centers, places of worship and offices opened months ago.

Over the past 3 days, cases in the country have increased dramatically with over 20,000 new cases every day.