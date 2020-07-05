Latest news
Updated:

India has once again begun preparations for tampering with the Chinese border

By Brian Adam
Warplane flights have been increased in eastern Ladakh. Indian media. Photo, file

Ladakh: India has once again started manipulating the border with China and has started increasing its air power in the border area.

According to the Indian News Agency, the Indian Air Force’s Russian-made SU-30 MKI and MiG-29 aircraft continue to fly on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. In addition to the US C17 and C130J, there are Russian-made Elevation 76 and Antonov 32 at the airbase near the Chinese border. These aircraft are used to transport personnel and military equipment.

There are also Indian Apache helicopters in the eastern Ladakh sector which are considered suitable for military purposes in the region. The helicopter was used in tensions with China that began in May this year. This helicopter is of special importance for Indian purposes in the region.

According to the news agency, there is an unusual movement at the airbase near the Chinese border and the flights of fighter jets have also been increased. Indian Air Force officials say fighter jets are very helpful in preparing operations and the Indian Air Force is ready to meet all challenges on the Chinese border. According to Indian media, India is increasing its air force in the eastern Ladakh region following tensions with China in May this year.

It may be recalled that on June 15, Chinese and Indian troops came face to face in the Galwan Valley near LAA in Ladakh. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash and India had to retreat from its position in the border area. Tensions between China and India have been simmering in the Ladakh region since May this year.

