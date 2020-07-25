Latest news
India Corna’s patient sexually abuses a fellow patient at the quarantine center

By Brian Adam
Both were corona patients and were being treated in the isolation ward, photo: file

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man undergoing treatment in Corona ward in India raped a 14-year-old patient.

According to US broadcaster CNN, a 19-year-old man raped a 14-year-old girl in the Corona ward of Sardar Patel Hospital in the Indian capital, New Delhi, while a 20-year-old friend of the boy was filming the heinous act.

The girl’s family has lodged a case with the police on which the rapist and the video maker have been arrested but the identities of the arrested have not been revealed. The accused and the raped girl were patients of Corona and were undergoing treatment in the same ward.

Earlier, a 25-year-old pregnant woman came for a check-up at Anugra Narayan Magadha Hospital in Bihar, India. She was admitted to the isolation ward on suspicion of contracting the coronavirus, where medical staff spent two days with the woman. Was abusing

India is already called the unsafe country for women, while India is the third-largest country in the world to be affected by the Corona epidemic.

