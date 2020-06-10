HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

India became the worst region in the world with 7,500 deaths in Corona, British magazine

By Brian Adam
Daily Corona cases in India have reached 9,439, British magazine Photofile

The Modi magazine’s worst humiliation at the hands of the foreign magazine “Financial Times” and India’s strategy against the Corona epidemic was a great failure.

According to the British magazine “Financial Times”, India, a country with a population of 1.4 billion, became the worst region in the world with 7,500 deaths in Corona. Applied, but then the lockdown ended in late May due to the collapsing economy, after which the infection escalated and hospitals were filled.

According to the international magazine, Modi’s India is not ready to tolerate the length of the virus to a dangerous extent and the lockdown strategy has failed miserably, the business has been shut down, transport has been suspended and workers have lost their jobs. Hundreds of thousands of people remained stranded in slums and industrial areas, while most went on foot to their respective villages.

According to the report of the international magazine, the lockdown has caused a serious economic crisis in India, 140 million people have lost their jobs, while the number of corona cases has increased to 9,439 daily. Due to Modi’s policies, India is going through a severe recession for the first time in 40 years.

The magazine warned that corona cases would not reach a peak in India even by the end of July. The Indian economy was crippled after the lockdown, while corona cases were on the rise. Became a source of spread.

The British magazine described the locusts as the second biggest threat to the Indian economy after Corona, saying that locusts are the second biggest threat to the Indian economy and food production, the harmful effects of the lockdown and the economic realities Forced India’s health sector is under severe pressure without financial resources.

The Indian government has announced a financial package of 26 266 billion or 10% of the growth rate, but in reality, the Indian financial package is only 1.5% of the growth rate. India is now thinking of limited restrictions, testing, data exchange, masks and cleanups, without these measures the situation in the world’s second-most populous country is going to be dire.

