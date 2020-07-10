HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

India became the third largest country affected by the Corona epidemic

By Brian Adam
0
0

India's health system has stagnated and the condition of patients has worsened due to lack of facilities, Photo: Indian Media

New Delhi: India has become the third-largest country in the world after the number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 719,665.

According to the International News Agency, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in India has increased exponentially, with more than 23,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COD-19 patients in India has reached 719,665 while 20,000 people have died and it has become the third-largest country in the world.

The capital New Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities have the highest number of reported cases, all the hospitals have been filled with corona wards and most of the patients have died due to non-availability of ventilators while the situation is worse in rural areas. ۔ The Modi government was also defeated by the Corona epidemic.

The Corona epidemic in India was suddenly locked down at the beginning, thousands of workers were stranded in cities due to the closure of domestic transport and dozens of people were killed in various accidents on their way to their villages. 20 workers were tired on foot and fell asleep on the tracks, which were crushed by the freight train.

The United States is the country most affected by the coronavirus, with more than 300,000 people infected and 132,000 dead, while Brazil has more than 162,000 people infected and more than 65,000 dead. Happened

It should be noted that more than 117.83 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world so far, while the number of deaths due to this deadly virus has reached 535,000.

