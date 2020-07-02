India bans TikTok and other Chinese apps for 'damage to the integrity of the country'

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technologies has decided to ban TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese applications. This measure was taken not only in light of the disputes between New Delhi and Beijing but above all because according to the Indian authorities these apps are “Prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

As expressed in the official press release, India is proving increasingly strong in the technological field and is often considered to be a market of fundamental importance for many companies. The Ministry of the Interior, together with the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center (I4C), then decided to block these malicious apps for safeguard citizens and technological development Indian.

It should be noted that these measures taken by the government 600 million users are affected out of the two billion total downloads of TikTok, which is, therefore, the app that most of all will feel the impact of this ban. TikTok India has already released an official press release on Twitter, denying any involvement with the Chinese government and assuring users that they have never disclosed any of their information.

To influence this decision is perhaps also one of the latest controversies related to the Chinese social network: in fact, the application is constantly accessing the clipboards of the devices, analyzing every word written in real-time. Even the European Union, for reasons related to data processing, had moved precisely against TikTok.