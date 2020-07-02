 sd
Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTikTOk
Updated:

India bans TikTok and other Chinese apps for "damage to the integrity of the country"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

CAT S42: Ultra-rugged line wins a military-certified member and customizable push-to-talk button

CAT phones have been on the market for a long time and have become a brand that, although it...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Gaeltacht ministry resolution to be revealed and 17 ministers of state to be appointed

The rest of the new ministers of state will be announced today and the Irish-speakers hope that the long...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The young Noah Donohoe buried in Belfast today

Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe was found dead in Belfast today in Belfast last weekend. He was missing for six days before...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

India bans TikTok and other Chinese apps for 'damage to the integrity of the country'

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technologies has decided to ban TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese applications. This measure was taken not only in light of the disputes between New Delhi and Beijing but above all because according to the Indian authorities these apps are “Prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

As expressed in the official press release, India is proving increasingly strong in the technological field and is often considered to be a market of fundamental importance for many companies. The Ministry of the Interior, together with the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center (I4C), then decided to block these malicious apps for safeguard citizens and technological development Indian.

It should be noted that these measures taken by the government 600 million users are affected out of the two billion total downloads of TikTok, which is, therefore, the app that most of all will feel the impact of this ban. TikTok India has already released an official press release on Twitter, denying any involvement with the Chinese government and assuring users that they have never disclosed any of their information.

To influence this decision is perhaps also one of the latest controversies related to the Chinese social network: in fact, the application is constantly accessing the clipboards of the devices, analyzing every word written in real-time. Even the European Union, for reasons related to data processing, had moved precisely against TikTok.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Google, dinosaurs come in augmented reality: here’s how to see them

Robotics Brian Adam -
Thanks to augmented reality we can now see very funny filters on Instagram and also animals in the real world. For example, just search...
Read more

iPhone 12 in the new Navy Blue color is shown in a video concept

Apple Brian Adam -
Among the many rumours surfaced on the iPhone 12, there is one according to which the next generation of smartphones could mark the debut...
Read more

eBay celebrates the return of Serie A with discounts of up to 60% on TV and soundbar

Electronics Brian Adam -
On the occasion of the return of Serie A, eBay has launched a new promotion that allows you to enjoy discounts of up to...
Read more

A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

Space tech Brian Adam -
The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive it is, questioning current theories...
Read more

Moto G 5G specs uncovered: big battery and Snapdragon 765 on board

Android Brian Adam -
Yesterday the design of the Motorola Moto 5G was leaked, a mid-range device that will come to give the Moto family connectivity to this...
Read more

Amazon: almost 400 Euros discount on the 13 "MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD

Laptops Brian Adam -
Another interesting offer proposed by Amazon on MacBooks. This time to be interested is the 13-inch MacBook Pro, on which the Seattle company saves...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY