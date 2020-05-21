Thursday, May 21, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

India and Bangladesh hit by the most severe hurricane

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It's the deadliest storm in 20 years, photo: file

New Delhi: The most dangerous hurricane ‘Amphin’ hit the eastern states of India and the coast of Bangladesh.

According to the World News Agency, the most dangerous hurricane in the Bay of Bengal since 1999 hit the coasts of India and Bangladesh, followed by heavy and torrential rains, followed by landslides. Have also occurred.

Experts say a deadly hurricane in its 20-year history is feared to have killed scores of people, and millions of people have been evacuated from coastal areas in India and Bangladesh. The storm will move after four hours.

Hurricane rains have caused the most damage to the Sundarbans forest, which runs between India and Bangladesh and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In this forest, 98 rare leopards have been kept for breeding.

The governments of the two countries had already stopped the fishermen from going to sea while the coastal population had also been evacuated. However, continuous rains have also caused severe damage to houses and infrastructure. There were also reports of casualties, but no official figures were released.

More Articles Like This

Conservation of the hen harrier coming forward

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A bonus fund of € 450,000 is to be paid to farmers for their efforts to preserve the hen's hip. This majestic bird of prey...
Read more

70,000 homes affected by flood, center by 2050

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Flooding in the coastal area of ​​Ireland as a result of climate change will affect over 70,000 homes and homes by 2050, according to...
Read more

"Proper balance of constraints needed" – Taoiseach

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that only if all the information showed that this would be safe, then would any social restrictions in this country...
Read more

Palestinian President announces cancellation of all agreements with US and Israel

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Gaza City: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has immediately cancelled all political, trade and administrative agreements with the United States and Israel. According to the World...
Read more

11% increase in the number of complaints received by An Coimisinéir Teanga

Community Brian Adam - 0
There was an 11% increase last year in the number of complaints made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga about Irish language services...
Read more

Kerry County Council breached the law when Irish language conditions were not applied to homes – An Coimisinéir Teanga

Community Brian Adam - 0
Kerry County Council will be required to provide the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga with information on the protection it will give Irish in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

India and Bangladesh hit by the most severe hurricane

New Delhi: The most dangerous hurricane 'Amphin' hit the eastern states of India and the coast of Bangladesh. According to...
Read more
Apps

Facebook Rooms, Zoom and Google Meet, which is the best for making video calls?

Brian Adam - 0
Whether it is for online classes, business meetings or chatting with friends and family, we tell you all the qualities of video calling services...
Read more
Latest news

Conservation of the hen harrier coming forward

Brian Adam - 0
A bonus fund of € 450,000 is to be paid to farmers for their efforts to preserve the hen's hip. This majestic bird of prey...
Read more
Apps

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

Brian Adam - 0
It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have Android TV you will also...
Read more
Android

The Honor X10 is presented next week and we already know almost everything about it

Brian Adam - 0
This year, Honor turns the numbering and we will go from Honor 9X to Honor X10, as indicated by previous leaks. The terminal will...
Read more
Apps

Google Digital Wellbeing prepares to monitor our sleep habits

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most anticipated features of Google Fit seems that it will finally come through the tools of Digital wellness, and is that...
Read more
Latest news

70,000 homes affected by flood, center by 2050

Brian Adam - 0
Flooding in the coastal area of ​​Ireland as a result of climate change will affect over 70,000 homes and homes by 2050, according to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY