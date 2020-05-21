India and Bangladesh hit by the most severe hurricane

New Delhi: The most dangerous hurricane ‘Amphin’ hit the eastern states of India and the coast of Bangladesh.

According to the World News Agency, the most dangerous hurricane in the Bay of Bengal since 1999 hit the coasts of India and Bangladesh, followed by heavy and torrential rains, followed by landslides. Have also occurred.

Experts say a deadly hurricane in its 20-year history is feared to have killed scores of people, and millions of people have been evacuated from coastal areas in India and Bangladesh. The storm will move after four hours.

Hurricane rains have caused the most damage to the Sundarbans forest, which runs between India and Bangladesh and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In this forest, 98 rare leopards have been kept for breeding.

The governments of the two countries had already stopped the fishermen from going to sea while the coastal population had also been evacuated. However, continuous rains have also caused severe damage to houses and infrastructure. There were also reports of casualties, but no official figures were released.