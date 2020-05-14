India A woman forced to walk in the lockdown gave birth on the way

New Delhi: A pregnant woman who was walking from town to village with her family due to lack of transport due to lockdown in India gave birth on the way and after a short rest had to walk again as the family was 160 km away. I had to reach my village.

According to the American broadcaster CNN, due to the lockdown, the poor people who came from remote areas to work have been trapped in the big cities and have been forced to return to their villages on foot due to lack of transportation.

A family of six was on their way to Satna from Nasik in Maharashtra when their wife gave birth and gave birth on the way. The condition of the child is out of danger but their examination is not over yet.

After giving birth, the woman rested for just two hours and then started walking again as her destination was still 160 km away. The head of the family had lost his job due to lockdown and had no money for food. So he decided to go to the village.