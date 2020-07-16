India 28,000 new cases of Corona in one day

New Delhi: The spread of corona virus in India has accelerated further and in the last 24 hours, code-19 has been confirmed in another 28,000 patients.

According to global media, India is the third most affected country in the world after the United States and Brazil, with 28,000 new cases reported in the last one day. The total number has risen to about 900,000.

The death toll from the deadly virus in India has so far exceeded 23,000, while cases of corona are on the rise, especially in the capital New Delhi, Mumbai and other major commercial cities like Chennai, Bangalore and Pune.

Corona virus has also been confirmed in three members of his family, including well-known actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The Modi government’s poor performance and ineffective strategy during the Corona epidemic in India has failed miserably, with the common man suffering. Unplanned lockdowns have crippled the economy and left the poor and middle class starving.