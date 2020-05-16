Saturday, May 16, 2020
India 25 workers killed, 20 injured in truck accident while trying to go home in lockdown

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This is the fourth major traffic accident during the workers' return home this month, Photo: Indian Media

New Delhi: In India, a speeding truck carrying workers to their village collided with a tractor parked on the side of the road, killing 25 people and injuring 20 others.

According to the International News Agency, a speeding truck loaded with laborers and construction materials collided head-on with a tractor parked on the side of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Aurea district. 25 workers were killed and 20 injured in the accident.

Rescuers rushed the dead and injured to a nearby hospital, where 25 workers were confirmed dead and nine were in critical condition. An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the accident.

This is the fourth major accident on the way back to their village of unemployed workers during the lockdown. Earlier, the tired workers had fallen asleep on the tracks after being trampled by a freight train. Sixteen workers were killed in the same way and 14 workers were killed in two other incidents.

