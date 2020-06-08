Incredible bug in Whatsapp: 300 thousand users phone numbers are on Google!

The discovery of a security researcher is incredible, who in a new report published online highlighted that the phone numbers associated with Whatsapp accounts are publicly indexed on Google Search, which could open the door to improper use.

According to Athul Jarayam, this would not be a function intended by the developers, but a security bug which, however, jeopardizes user privacy.

THEThe problem would be to be found in the “Click to Chat” function, which allows you to start a Whatsapp chat with another user without the need to save the phone number in the address book. This is a feature mainly used by websites to interact with visitors without them having to dial the phone number.

The researcher claims that the phone numbers of visitors who use this feature would end up indexed by Google, through metadata. But that’s not all, why would also be visible in the clear in the url (wa.me/number-of-telephone), which makes scammers’ job extremely easy.

In the statement issued to Thereatpost, Jarayam claims to have found over 300,000 phone numbers publicly indexed on Google. The discovery was made on May 23, and he immediately contacted Facebook through the bug bounty program, receiving the answer that the problem does not fall.