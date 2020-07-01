Most European Union member states are ending today the travel restrictions on people from fourteen countries.

The Ryanair airline is also restarting today with 40% of its flights. That's over 1,000 flights a day on 90% of their air routes.

Passengers are required to wear masks and are advised to bring as few bags as possible.

There will be strict rules of cleanliness and hygiene on the airplanes.

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said the company is not providing flights again for tourism.

He claimed that Ryanair is now going for flights again for employment and business, and for people to visit family and friends.

Public health experts in this country, however, still urge people not to travel abroad unless absolutely necessary.

However, Professor Jack Lambert from the Mater Hospital in Dublin this morning said that he himself believes that it is safe for people to travel abroad while complying with hygiene rules.

Everyone who comes into the country is legally obliged to fill in a form and stay away from others for a fortnight.