Friday, May 22, 2020
Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Increase the popularity of free, small and mobile libraries in Corona Lockdown

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Kerry Kaplan, a fifth-grade teacher, is pictured standing with a small library. This library provides books for the people of Phoenix absolutely free. Photo: AP

Phoenix: In the United States, people have launched mobile and free libraries in their own way since the March lockdown. They include Christian Gail, who works at the library and started keeping books in car trunks, small boxes in parks and glass cases.

Although the practice of small beautiful libraries in parks and public places has been growing for many years, this trend is growing rapidly after the lockdown. This trend is also spreading in other countries of the world.

In March 2020, a Hudson NGO completed a donation of 100,000 books, exclusively for Latin and Mexican people. People across the United States are using these libraries in large numbers.

The Free Library organization also cleans libraries and replaces weekly books. According to Janelle, a Michigan woman, 300 people in her area did not have access to the public library. So they have launched a small mobile library.

Similarly, internet facilities are not available in Yusmite Valley and there are also book lovers. Now people keep coming here to the mobile library. Similarly, many libraries have been built from Mexico to North Carolina.

More Articles Like This

Climate change is turning Antarctica's ice green

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
London: There is no greenery in the Antarctic, but the algae are spreading rapidly and turning the white snow green. However, this change...
Read more

The number of Corona patients worldwide has exceeded 5 million

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The number of coronavirus patients worldwide has exceeded 5 million, while the death toll has reached close to 330,000. The number of coronavirus patients worldwide...
Read more

Google loses the brain behind the Pixel camera: Marc Levoy leaves the company

Android Brian Adam - 0
Google no longer has two of the most important people in the development of the Pixel. Taking a look at LinkedIn, we note that...
Read more

Self-cooking wool by scanning soda and recipe

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Cooking in every home is a daily challenge. To solve this problem, smart wool has been developed that scans food ingredients and cooking recipes...
Read more

Children jump from building in imitation of video game, parents sue company

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: In China, two children jumped from the roof like video game characters because the characters in this video game come back to life...
Read more

The bones of an 8-foot-tall kangaroo and a 20-foot-long lizard have been discovered in Australia

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Queensland: Experts have announced that the world's largest kangaroo, 8 feet tall and weighing 600 pounds (274 kg), was present in Australia 40,000 years...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

Increase the popularity of free, small and mobile libraries in Corona Lockdown

Phoenix: In the United States, people have launched mobile and free libraries in their own way since the March...
Read more
Latest news

Leaving Certificate guidance published and parents alerted not to be pressured or deceived

Brian Adam - 0
Teachers and school managers will be protected from any lawsuit that might bring a student or dissatisfied parents against them ...
Read more
Top Stories

Climate change is turning Antarctica's ice green

Brian Adam - 0
London: There is no greenery in the Antarctic, but the algae are spreading rapidly and turning the white snow green. However, this change...
Read more
Tech News

Tabset management comes to Edge – you can choose to activate it with an extension or manually

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft is doing a great job with its new browser. For some time now, the American company has removed from its sleeve a browser...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft will enable cloud signing so that users of the Outlook app don’t have to add it on every device

Brian Adam - 0
Maybe you have used the signature in your email on some occasion. A kind of fingerprint, a sign that identifies you or adds information...
Read more
Android

More Chinese manufacturers join the ‘AirDrop’ of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to share files between mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Android does not yet have a single system with which to transfer files between devices just by being close, a system that Apple does...
Read more
Android

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag Huawei's Huawei P40 family is getting bigger and bigger. After the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY