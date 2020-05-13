Inclusion of Panama in the list of the European Union is unfair and inappropriate, according to SBP

Panama has achieved a significant improvement in its legal and regulatory framework in accordance with the recommendations of FATF and other international organizations.

By Summa Magazine

The inclusion of Panama in the list of jurisdictions with deficiencies in the fight against money laundering of the European Union (EU) is wrong, especially considering the moment that one lives in the midst of a global and unprecedented pandemic, which has caused A severe economic crisis in all parts of the world, including Panama, said the Superintendency of Banks of Panama (SBP).

The new inclusion of Panama in the aforementioned list has its origin in the methodology of the European Union (EU), since, if a country is included in the list of the OECD and the FATF, then it becomes immediately included on the EU list. The EU evaluation criteria for the inclusion of countries in the list should be modified.

An increase in Country Risk, within the parent of any entity that does business with the Panamanian market, means a higher cost, in addition to the possible loss of bank correspondents, which would cause an additional cost when carrying out the extended due diligence reviews. .

Incurring this cost, at a time when the world is experiencing a complex health, economic situation and with clear signs of affecting the financial sector, puts additional pressure on the country's banking system, generating an effect contrary to that of solidarity policies and international cooperation that must prevail at this time, among all countries and territories without distinction.

The Superintendency of Banks recognizes the significant achievements made by the country in recent years, in compliance with the highest international standards in the prevention of money laundering and against the financing of terrorism.

Panama has achieved a significant improvement in its legal and regulatory framework in accordance with the recommendations of FATF and other international organizations, as well as showing high effectiveness with respect to the measures adopted. The FATF has recognized the effort and commitment of our country in approving a modern legal framework for the prevention of money laundering.

Unfortunately, the mere fact of being included in the FATF list seems to be the reason for our incorporation in the European list, without acknowledging the important progress made.

We have carried out inter-institutional work, in conjunction with other national regulatory entities, with the Public Ministry and with the Financial Analysis Unit, as a joint effort between the public and private sectors, to continue strengthening the Panamanian financial center and, thereby, strengthen the institutional capacity and transparency of the country.

The National Government, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, has demonstrated since the beginning of his administration, have a priority interest in getting Panama removed from any discriminatory list, and in continuing to work on its action plan with a view to being removed from the FATF list in 2021, said plan being consistent with the country's agenda regarding transparency,

fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, the strengthening of its institutions and effective compliance with the law.

This Superintendency, in its capacity as regulator of the banking industry, reaffirms Panama's commitment to transparency and continuous work in fine-tuning the instruments of prevention and repression of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

"As a country, we will continue working on updating our legislation, in accordance with the highest international standards, in order to maintain a solid, safe and world-class banking center. We are convinced that the National Government, through diplomatic channels , will act in accordance with the current circumstances for the benefit of the best interests of the country, in general, and in particular, in defense of financial services, ”concludes the SBP.