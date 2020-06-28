HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
In the USA, the death rate of coronavirus is 49 times higher than influenza

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In the USA, the death rate of coronavirus is 49 times higher than influenza

“Only” 0.1% of people who contracted the flu died in the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The coronavirus mortality rate, however, is currently around 4.9%. This makes virus mortality 49 times higher than influenza.

Mortality rates for both influenza and coronavirus vary widely between age groups and both appear to be I more fatal among people over the age of 65. A smaller percentage of infected people aged between 50 and 64 died from COVID-19, compared to most other age groups, although that age group represents the highest percentage of cases confirmed overall.

The number of people killed by the flu each year is not reported in the same way as the deaths from COVID-19, and this discrepancy that can cause confusion when comparing the numbers. During the 2018-19 flu season, around 35 million people in the United States contracted the flu and around 34,000 of them died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In that season, about one in 1,000 people who had the flu died. Break down the numbers by age group instead, it reveals a more complex story: among children, there was about one death per 10,000 cases; for adults between 50 and 64 years of age, about six deaths per 10,000 people; while from 65 more, the rate rose to around 83 deaths per 10,000 people.

Worldwide, 10 million infections have been passed due to Covid-19 and there have been 500,000 deaths. The United States continues to be the most affected country, with 2,510 million confirmed cases.

