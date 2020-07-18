Latest newsScienceTop Stories
In the USA, lakes are turning green at an unprecedented rate

By Brian Adam
In the USA, lakes are turning green at an unprecedented rate

After the Alps that are turning pink, the Antarctic ice that is turning red … i US lakes have turned green. The reason? Blame for an “unprecedented historical” increase in algae blooms.

The concentration of algae in two mountain lakes, in fact, is more than doubled in the past 70 years, researchers from Colorado State University find out. The findings, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, highlight the potentially harmful effects of climate change on pristine and remote ecosystems.

Even in relatively remote lakes located in protected areas … the fingerprint of the human disturbance of the Earth System is evident,” says lead researcher Isabella Oleksy of Colorado State University.”The rapid heating of the high altitude environments has led to the rapid acceleration and domination of green algae, which until recently had been found in low abundance in these lakes.

The number of algae documented in the study is typically found in highly polluted areas, such as those subject to agricultural runoff, and not in pristine mountain environments. It may not (unfortunately) be an isolated case. Climate change drives excess nutrient accumulation, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, which in turn cause algae blooms.

In lakes and oceans, algae cause disease if they are ingested by wildlife and destabilize aquatic environments by blocking sunlight.

