In the United States, a small plane crashed on a busy highway

By Brian Adam
The crash happened when the power system of a small plane with one engine broke down, photo: American media

Washington: In the United States, a small single-engine plane crashed on a busy highway, but fortunately the pilot and passengers survived.

According to the international news agency, a small engine plane crashed into a vehicle on the main highway in the city of Everett in the American county of Snowhoms, breaking the landing gear of the plane, but miraculously no casualties were reported.

Rescue workers began the rescue operation by removing the plane from the main highway and resuming traffic. The pilot and passenger were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where both are said to be out of danger.

Police say the pilot was the first to report the crash, saying the plane’s power system had malfunctioned and the plane crashed on the road. The identity of the pilot and the passenger has not been revealed. The plane was owned by a pilot.

