In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning pink. Experts have already understood the reason for this strange coloring: the effect of a seaweed (Ancylonema nordenskioeldii) never observed in Italy.

The seaweed is not dangerous, it is a natural phenomenon that occurs during the spring and summer periods in the middle latitudes but also at the poles“, says Biagio Di Mauro of the National Research Council, who previously studied algae on the Morteratsch glacier in Switzerland.seaweed is also present in the so-called “Dark Zone” of Greenland, where the ice is melting much faster.

Ice reflects more than 80% of the Sun’s radiation into the atmosphere, however, when algae appears, they make the ice absorb heat and melt faster. The color of these plants, in fact, decreases the light reflected by the glaciers and increases the absorbed solar radiation, accelerating the melting of the ice.

We are trying to quantify the effect of other phenomena besides the human one on the overheating of the Earth“, continues Di Mauro, noting that the presence of hikers and lifts could have an impact also on algae. The next step will be “map the concentration of algae on ice thanks to the images acquired by drones and satellites“.

