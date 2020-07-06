In response to the French Raphael and the American F-35, China built the J31 fighter jet

Beijing: According to the latest news from Chinese and American media, China's latest fighter jet "J31" will start flying from next year and its production will probably start before 2025.

This news is nothing short of a good omen for Pakistan as the "J31", which is being called the Chinese response to the US F-35 and the French Raphael at the same time, is expected to be used by the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan's air power. Can make it more stable.

The fighter jet is a product of China's "FC31" project, which is also being dubbed the fifth generation (fifth generation) fighter jet because it will be equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies in addition to stealth technology.

A report published on the American website "Popular Mechanics" states that the "J31" is possibly the most advanced and "technically" of all Chinese fighter jets to date. 'It will be brand new and unique.

The first prototype had its first test flight in 2012. Although the total cost of the project is still unknown, it is known that the cost of such an aircraft will be around US) 70 million. In comparison, a US F-35 is valued at 79 million, while a French Rafale fighter jet is valued at کم 77 million.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, experts on the global fighter jet market believe that it is a Chinese aircraft. Enabling the fleet to join the fleet.

In light of other technical details, experts also estimate that the J31 will likely be sold to other countries as it is "significantly less expensive" than expensive American and European fighter jets. ۔

In the context of the Indian government's purchase of the French Raphael, and to maintain the balance of power in the region, Pakistan will also need to have a fifth-generation fighter jet that could be an effective response to the Raphael. "J31" may be the best candidate in this regard.

Some fighter experts even say that the design of "J31" is more similar to the American "F22 Raptor", which is also called the most dangerous fighter plane in the world. One of the implications of this may be that the "J31" will be able to compete with the American F22 in its capabilities once it reaches the production stage.