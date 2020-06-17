Latest news
In Kenya, fans stole the body for the singer’s glorious funeral

By Brian Adam
Leading singer's death due to corona virus was simply buried, photo: file

Nairobi: Fans of the famous singer who died in Kenya due to Code-19 dug up his grave and exhumed his body and fled.

According to the World News Agency, Kenya’s 33-year-old Kenyan singer Abini Jachiga died of the coronavirus, prompting local authorities to use all precautionary measures to simply perform the singer’s last rites with SOPs. However, a large number of fans wanted to attend the funeral procession, which was dispersed by the police with baton charges and tear gas shelling.

Fans dispersed at that time due to police violence but returned after the police left, dug a grave, exhumed the body and fled. When the police got the news of the theft of the body, they held talks with the fans and re-buried the late singer Jachiga. Fans said they wanted to perform the last rites of their beloved singer in a grand manner.

