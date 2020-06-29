Latest newsTop Stories
In Japan, the cat that saved the life of an injured person became a hero

By Brian Adam
The cat's constant looking in one direction and being restless attracted the owner's attention. Photos, Internet

Tokyo: The pet cat that helped save the life of an injured man became a hero.

According to Japanese television, an elderly man near the Japanese city of Toyoma saw his pet cat constantly staring at a nearby canal and expressing uneasiness. The cat's owner became curious and when he went some distance in this direction while chasing the cat, he found a man unconscious with injuries.

Seeing the injured in a critical condition, the cat's owner called other people for help, after which four more people came to help. The timely identification of the cat saved the life of the injured person and the cat was also awarded a confession certificate.

