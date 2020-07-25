Latest news
Updated:

In Jamia Aya Sofia, the Imam delivered a Friday sermon holding a sword

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to install Fortnite on Android phones that are not compatible

Fortnite is one of the games that need the most hardware to run smoothly, this is the reason why...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

More security for your Android: Access Dots alerts you if an app uses the microphone or the camera

Given the risk that an application uses the micro or the mobile camera without realizing why not have a system...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Giving a sermon while holding a sword is a tradition of the Ottoman Caliphate and is considered a symbol of victory.

Istanbul: Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Ali Erbash held a Friday sermon in Aya Sofia holding a sword in his hand.

86 years after the call to prayer was heard in the pulpits and mihrabs of the historic Aya Sofia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, thousands of children of Tawheed were drawn from all over the country.

Before the prayers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoانan recited the Holy Quran and Minister of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Ali Erbash delivered a sermon on Friday. Leaning his sword on the stairs, he ascended the pulpit and the onlookers were glorified.

Also read: Performing Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid Aya Sofia after 86 years

He delivered a sermon holding a sword which is a tradition of the Ottoman Caliphate and is considered a symbol of victory.

He held a sword in his left hand, which on the one hand conveyed a message of awe to the hearts of the enemies and on the other hand gave a message of strength and confidence to the allies.

On this occasion, 18,000 police personnel were deployed for security while 800 doctors and 110 ambulances were deployed to provide medical facilities. 3 Imams and 5 muezzins of Turkey were honoured to perform the region and call to prayer.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Plans for reopening schools to be published on Monday

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Taoiseach has confirmed that the whole school of the country will open next month. The Taoiseach said that a comprehensive plan on the matter...
Read more

The HSE ‘s response to Irish language advertising – Sinn Féin – was’ donkey shit’

Latest news Brian Adam -
The HSE has decided not to broadcast pandemic announcements in Irish because they believe that Irish is more verbal than English and that the...
Read more

The increase in Twitter users in the long run overcomes the drop in advertising

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The pandemic hurts Twitter's finances today, but it brings good news for tomorrow. Boring consumers flocked to the $ 29 billion social...
Read more

An additional € 8m for Údarás na Gaeltachta

Latest news Brian Adam -
Údarás na Gaeltachta has welcomed an additional allocation of € 8 million approved by the Government as part of the Job Stimulus Program. The additional...
Read more

An additional € 8 million provided to Údarás na Gaeltachta in a job incentive plan

Latest news Brian Adam -
Údarás na Gaeltachta has 'warmly welcomed' the Government's announcement that additional funding is being provided to the organization for the refurbishment of buildings. ...
Read more

UBS offers a haven to bank investors, albeit at a price

Latest news Brian Adam -
Swiss banks have traditionally been a haven for billionaires to keep their money tucked away ... and safe from tax collectors. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY