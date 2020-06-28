In Italy we have some of the most powerful supercomputers in the world: here are the ones

We have already spoken on these pages of the Japanese supercomputer Fugaku, the fastest in the world. However, the publication of the ranking of the most performing “technological monsters”, which is updated every two years, also brings with it some very interesting details for our country.

In particular, according to what reported by NewAtlas and the ranking released by TOP500, in Italy we have two of the most powerful supercomputers globally since they are in the top 10. The ranking takes into account the HPL (High-Performance Linpack) calculation power.

In any case, taking into consideration the top 10, our supercomputers are placed in sixth and ninth place. More precisely, in the sixth position, we find Dell HPC5 (which is used by Eni S.p.A) and IBM’s Marconi-100 (used by CINECA). For more details on the first, we advise you to consult the official Eni website.

HPC5 has a computing power of 35.5 petaFLOPS, while the Marconi-100 of 21.64 petaFLOPS. It is interesting to note that the two companies mentioned, Eni S.p.A and CINECA, also have other supercomputers that are very well placed in the ranking (going beyond the top 10). In fact, the first has available HPC4 (of HPE, in 19th position, 12.21 petaFLOPS), while the second has Marconi Intel Xeon Phi (of Lenovo, in 22nd position, 10.38 petaFLOPS).

If you are wondering what HPC5 is used for, Eni explains it directly on its official portal: “Using a supercomputer like HPC5 allows us to increase the accuracy of ours underground rock studies, reducing the margin of error of the prospecting and decreasing the time-to-market, that is the time that elapses between the identification of the reservoir and the putting into production. All of this also has a positive impact on sustainability because it reduces any waste of energy and resources“.

In conclusion, not a bad result for our country, which makes us understand how in reality there are also particularly important realities in Italy that we don’t talk about very often

Image credits: Eni.