Friday, May 1, 2020
In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

By Brian Adam
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries.

The main objective they have is to notify citizens if they have been exposed to the virus and for this, they are taking different routes, although sometimes barriers are difficult to overcome.

A few days ago we reported that Norway has launched an application that combines Bluetooth and GPS. Meanwhile, in Spain, an application is working that works via Bluetooth and locates the people with whom it has been close in case anyone develops this disease in the future.

However, there are countries where tracking citizens is very difficult, such as India. There is a huge population and most phones are very simple models lacking Bluetooth and they only serve to make calls and communicate by SMS.

At the moment, from the country’s administrations, the application called Aarogya Setu, which is based on Bluetooth technology to track users. As reported in Fossbytes, already it has been downloaded by 75 million users.

But what about the more than 550 million users who lack this technology or GPS? These communicate using 2G and lack data on the phone. In addition, a large part of mobiles does not allow the installation of applications.

These users are trying to develop an application that tracks location by 2G and 3G networks, but the limitations are important and more than evident. The first and most important is lack of precision that it supposes at the localization level. You can detect an area where the user is, but in a very general way and without knowing at short distances or knowing with whom you have interacted.

 

Despite the lack of confidence that a trustworthy application will be created, from the Government of India, it is stated that it is possible to create a similar tracking tool and that there will be more news soon.

If achieved, it would be a milestone that would give much food for thought, but also it would serve for other countries to take an example when evaluating their own applications. The technology gap can be seen in many ways and is sometimes very difficult to bridge.

