In India, bodies from Corona are being dumped in a pit

New Delhi: In India, the Modi government has completely failed to control the Corona epidemic, which has resulted in record deaths in a single day and inhumane methods of burying bodies, while the groom Corona just two days after the wedding. Killed by a virus.

According to Indian media, the bodies of 8 people who were killed in Code-19 in Bellary district of Karnataka state were desecrated and the bodies were thrown in a pit. When the video of the immoral method of disposing of the bodies went viral on social media, the state administration apologized to the family and ordered an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner War District Magistrate SS Nicole told the media that the rules for burying the bodies of those killed in Corona were strictly followed but the treatment of the dead by the district administration was deplorable and the field team was suspended. And a new team will be trained.

On the other hand, just two days after the wedding in the Bihar state, the bridegroom died of the coronavirus. Hundreds of people attended the wedding ceremony, who underwent corona tests and 111 tested positives. In India, only 50 people are allowed to attend a wedding, but the administration has failed to implement it.

Meanwhile, a video of a 34-year-old man undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media, in which he is saying, “I am out of breath. The hospital is not administering oxygen. I have been saying this for three hours.” But no one is listening, my heart is closing. Bye-bye Dad

It should be noted that the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in India has exceeded 580,000 while it is increasing with each passing day and the number of deaths due to this deadly virus has reached 17,400. Is.