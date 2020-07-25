In France, locals saved children by throwing them from the third floor, video goes viral

Paris: A terrible fire broke out on the third floor of a residential apartment in France, in which a neighbour threw two children from a flat in a flat, while other neighbours downstairs caught and saved the children’s lives.

According to the international news agency, the residents of the neighbourhood in France showed their brains and rescued the 3 and 10-year-old children from the flat which was in a terrible fire. The neighbour entered the flat and threw the children from a height of 33 feet, while the locals, who were already below, caught the children.

A terrible fire in the apartment engulfed a few flats, injuring 17 people, including four who caught children, breaking a young man’s wrist.

The video of the rescue of the children went viral on social media and users praised the bravery and bravery of the locals, which saved the lives of two children.