Thursday, April 9, 2020
Updated:

In England they are upset with Dávinson Sánchez for not respecting the quarantine

By Brian Adam
6
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Tottenham defender was seen jogging in a London park. The club already caught his attention, as did coach Jose Mourinho, who apparently was the one with the idea of ​​leaving.

The Colombian defender came to the Spurs from Ajax from the Netherlands.

In a video that began to circulate through the networks, two players are seen jogging in the Hadley Common nature reserve in north London. One of them is the Colombian Dávinson Sánchez, the other Ryan Sessegnon. Social media immediately questioned why Tottenham players were failing to comply with the mandatory quarantine by the COVID-19.

A couple of drivers, who were passing by, were struck by seeing people in a place that normally remains empty and when they got off they found not only the men of the Spurs but also Jose Mourinho himself conducting a physical training.

The Portuguese coach, as if he were an athletic coach, directed the movements of Tanguy Ndombéle while sending Dávinson and Ryan to do a couple of laps. The English newspaper The Dayli Mail revealed everything and this Wednesday Mourinho had no choice but to apologize.

“I acknowledge that my actions did not comply with the governmental protocol and that we should only have contact with members of our home. It is vital that we all do our part and follow the government’s recommendations to support our heroes of the National Health System and save lives, ”the DT’s message.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, also spoke about the event and asked for consistency not only from the strategist but also from the footballers who broke with the isolation measure. “They, as public figures, must lead by example.”

The club also had to issue a statement in which it asked its entire payroll to respect the rules and be aware of the situation the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus.

