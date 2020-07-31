In Death Unchained Review: an original rogue like for Oculus Quest

Let’s jump back a couple of years, in 2018, when the Sólfar Studios team developed and published the rogue-like on PC and PlayStation VR In Death: the peculiarity of the project, which tended to differentiate it from its other congeners, lay in the fact that it was not fought neither with firearms nor with swords or spears, but only by taking a bowin short, giving shape to an experience as fascinating on a conceptual level as it is immature in its realization. In Death: Unchained is now hurled by the Superbright studio exclusively for Oculus Quest: this is a revised and corrected version of the original game, which also adds an extra level to expand its longevity, but which, in the end, does not in any way distort the playful starting formula. This edition “without chains” (that is, out of metaphor, “without cables” of any kind to hinder our movements) remains the best on the market, both for the content it offers, and for the more streamlined usability guaranteed by the lightness of the Oculus stand alone viewer.

You always break through, if you shoot an arrow from above (gameplay analysis)

Without any narrative frills, solemn ecclesiastical music accompanies us on a journey in a kingdom suspended beyond time. Life and death have lost their meaning, and our archer soul, devoid of face and name, is forced to constantly repeat an action as simple as burdensome: eliminate hordes of creatures with the help of his faithful bow and a inexhaustible amount of arrows.

In Death: Unchained he will ask us, very trivially, to make our way through procedurally generated levels in which to plant a pointed pointed straight in front of creatures of various kinds, starting from Templar knights well protected by a helmet, passing through strange shrunken demons, up to arch-armed monks and disparate abominations. The variety of enemies is not exciting, but at least sufficient to induce us to pay adequate attention to defensive and offensive actions. While some opponents will tend to hit us from the distance, in fact, others will throw themselves headlong on us, inviting us to study the conformation of the environment from time to time to find the best, and therefore most advantageous, potion from which to thin out the hordes of creatures hostile.

Being a rogue-like, at each death the levels will be reset: starting from a central hub called Sanctuary we will therefore have to retrace the path again, in the name of a not particularly consistent variation of the same design styles. To change significantly is instead the number of enemies, which in some areas becomes more substantial, inevitably increasing the challenge rate.

Obviously, this dowry of unpredictability is an integral part of the concept behind rogue-like, therefore anyone approaching In Death: Unchained must have full awareness that death could lurk around every corner. Although it seems limiting to use only a type of long-range weapon, in reality the work still offers a fair amount of variety, linked to the good number of upgrades and objectives to be achieved, between arrows with elemental characteristics (not infinite, unlike the standard ones) and additional death tools to unlock, which we leave you the pleasure of discovering. Throwing the arrows is undoubtedly very satisfying: by wearing the Oculus visor, without surrounding impediments, and by holding the two Touch controllers, the feeling of feeling like a new Robin Hood is demonstrated quite satisfactory, thanks both to a good feedback of the blows and to a well implemented management of the physics of the beams.

Here, therefore, that the range of an arrow, its inclination and its trajectory will depend mainly on our ability, and on our ability to evaluate distances and to stretch the rope with precision. Only rarely has the physical system of In Death: Unchained shown the side of some uncertainty, making some phases already difficult enough unnecessarily more complex, but overall the survival of the user will depend for the most part by his talent as an archer.

What makes progress less exciting is connected on the one hand to a highly questionable artificial intelligence, which sometimes forgets the presence of the player, and on the other the conceptual redundancy that afflicts progression. Each level will unlock after reaching a certain percentage of completion, and the playful structure, in the absence of major variations both in terms of level design and tools available, in the long run ends up appearing quite repetitive.

Given the undoubted difficulty of the experience, which leads us to repeat the same passages to the bitter end, this reiteration gradually becomes less bearable. By turning a blind eye to some uncertainties related to the concept, In Death: Unchained proposes anyway a fairly long-lasting and rewarding adventure: the physical effort linked to the need to simulate the gesture of stretching a bow, therefore keeping the arms very often in tension, is soon lightened by the muscle memory that we will develop with the passage of time.

We will therefore feel like archers when we hit and shoot an arrow straight at the head of our targets: they are very pleasant sensations, which only virtual reality, with its dose of immersion, can guarantee. Not to mention that our successes will also increase the score obtained in game, to allow us to climb an online leaderboard ranking, which will appear before our eyes at each new entrance to the central Hub. In addition, with a recent update, the team added free movement: in our opinion, an essential feature to relieve the efforts of progress. Previously, in fact, the only way to move around the environment was to exploit a spiritual arrow which, once thrown, would teleport us to the landing point. As functional as it was, this system soon became burdensome, especially in situations where we were surrounded by monsters of various kinds. Moving with an arrow, on the other hand, also ends up tiring the body.

During the fighting, however, we will have the opportunity to exploit a small side dash to avoid the blows, or call a shield to protect us from assaults and launch a quick counterattack. It follows that, in very chaotic situations, further fatigue of the body even when moving is only counterproductive for the player’s enjoyment. However, nothing prevents us, even after the update, from alternating between free movement and the use of teleportation, especially on those occasions when it will be of great advantage to fall in a flash on an elevated position to get a better view or to perform in short time a good portion of the walk.

The artistic direction

Quite suggestive, although not always adequately inspired, the artistic direction of In Death: Unchained on Oculus contributes to creating a deadly and distressing atmosphere at the right point. Medieval architecture, cold and austere, are occasionally brushed with the bright colors of beautiful stained glass windows, creating a very valuable contrast.

In the transition to Oculus Quest some textures suffered a slight kickback, but nothing particularly invasive that does not allow us to enjoy a good technical sector, ennobled by a remarkable cleanliness of the interface. Not entirely convincing, however, the additional level, The Abyss, seemed to us, characterized by artistic choices, in our opinion, less impact in relation to those of the basic experience.