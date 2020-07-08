ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
In Australia ancient Aboriginal sites have been discovered underwater

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In Australia ancient Aboriginal sites have been discovered underwater

A long time ago, sea ​​levels were much lower than they are today, and there were “extra” emerged lands where humans lived. How were these now submerged lands used? A new study published in the journal PLOS ONE explains it thanks to submerged Aboriginal archaeological sites found on the seabed.

To be clear, when the first humans arrived in Australia 65,000 years ago, sea ​​levels were around 80 meters lower than today. During the last ice age, which peaked about 20,000 years ago, sea levels dropped to 130 meters. However, between 18,000 and 8000 years ago the world underwent a warming.

The melting of the ice sheets and the consequent rise in sea level caused several effects: Tasmania was cut off the mainland about 11,000 years ago, while New Guinea separated from Australia about 8,000 years ago. Rising sea levels flooded 2.12 million square kilometers of land on the continental shelf that surrounded Australia.

Thus, over the past four years, a team of specialists has studied navigation maps, geological maps and archaeological sites to narrow potential areas before monitor the seabed using laser scanners mounted on small planes and high resolution sonar towed behind boats. In the final phase of the research, the team carried out underwater archaeological investigations to examine, record and physically sample the seabed.

Two underwater archaeological sites have been discovered in the Dampier archipelago. The first, in Cape Bruguieres, includes hundreds of stone artefacts on the seabed at depths of up to 2.4 meters. At the second site, in the Flying Foam Passage, traces of human activity have been discovered associated with a source of submerged fresh water, 14 meters below sea level, where a cutting tool for stones was also found.

These sites must have been older than 7000 years. The submerged archaeological sites are in danger of destruction due to erosion and human activities. Australia is not protected by the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage, as it uses other laws … which do not however protect all the sites present. Preserving these places is very important, because they tell of an era of man profoundly different from the current one.

