Taoiseach Michael Martin said that it is important that schools are open as normal at the end of August.

'The Taoiseach says' the rules set out by the Department of Education for the reopening of schools may now be changed'.

The Taoiseach was referring to the criticism of the ASTI trade union on the advice of the Department.

The ASTI says it will be impossible to apply the rule in classes for having a meter between everyone.