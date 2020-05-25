Immuni is getting closer: source code published on Github

The Immuni app takes another step towards public distribution. After the announcement by Commissioner Arcuri, who revealed at the weekend press conference that the contact tracing app will be available later this month, Bending Spoons has published the client's full source code.

All files are available on the official repository on Github, where the first screenshots were published a few weeks ago. The new documents confirm what previously stated by the developers themselves: Immuni will build on the decentralized model of Google and Apple, in order to guarantee maximum privacy and confidentiality for users. The collected data will therefore not be stored on a central server, but directly on the devices.

This means that sharing with the health authorities must take place only with explicit authorization by users, who will have to give the green light. In addition, as established by the Immuni regulation decree, they must be canceled by December 31, 2020. We remind you that Immuni will not use GPS but Bluetooth LE technology.

From the launch front, however, the statements of the deputy minister of health, Pierpaolo Sileri, arrived this morning, who observed that "Immuni arrives in 10-15 days. I guess for the first ten days of June. It is a very important tracing that when active will give important spreads on disease tracking and spreading".