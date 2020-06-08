Immuni is finally available on Huawei and Honor smartphones: fixed the problems

Google has finally solved the compatibility problems with Immuni’s Huawei and Honor smartphones and in fact from today the official client for the contact tracing of the Coronavirus of the Italian Government it can also be downloaded from the devices in question.

This is an important novelty, as i Huawei and Honor branded devices are widespread in our country, and leaving them out could have posed a major risk in the event of new outbreaks.

It is good to specify, however, that the download at present can be made only on Huawei and Honor smartphones that have Android and Google Play Services (here you will find all the necessary requirements to install Immuni), while for the arrival on Huawei’s AppGallery you will still have to wait a little, although on the official Immuni page, Bending Spoons has specified that it is working “to allow you to download Immuni also from the AppGallery as soon as possible“to allow those with the latest Huawei smartphones to install it.

Recall that today Immuni is active in four Italian regions, but Minister Pisano and Commissioner Arcuri have already specified that within a few weeks it should be active throughout the Italian territory (we speak of June 15 as date x).