Immuni is available for Android and iOS: here’s how to download the app

By Brian Adam
Immuni is available in Italy for Android and iOS: here's how to download the app

After the rumors of this morning, which in the end turned out to be true, we can finally tell you that the app Immuni is available for download for Android and iOS.

What is Immuni and how it works

Most of you will probably already know, but it is fair to repeat what is the Immuni app. There is no better way to explain it except through the official description of the software (which you can find in full in the various digital stores, from the Play Store to the App Store): “immune is the official app for exposure notifications from the Italian government, developed by the Extraordinary Commissioner for Emergency COVID-19 in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Technological Innovation and Digitization. The app is developed and released in full compliance with the protection of the user’s personal data and current legislation, including the decree-law of April 30, 2020, n. 28.

In the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, the app helps to notify potentially infected users as soon as possible, even when they are asymptomatic. These users can then isolate themselves to avoid infecting others, with the effect of minimizing the spread of the virus and speeding up the return to normal life for the majority of the population. In addition, by being promptly informed, users can also contact their general practitioner, thus reducing the risk of complications“.

But how does this application work? Or rather, what technologies is it based on? Here too, it is the same description of the app that comes to our rescue: “Immuni’s exposure notification system it is based on Bluetooth Low Energy technology, created to be particularly efficient in terms of energy saving, and does not use any type of geolocation data, including GPS data. The app does not collect and is unable to obtain any data that identifies the user, such as name, surname, date of birth, address, telephone number or email address. Immuni then manages to determine that a contact between two users has occurred, but not who the two users actually are or where they met“.

For more details on Immuni, we advise you to consult the official website of the application.

How to download the Immuni app on Android

Downloading the Immuni app to your Android smartphone is very simple. Just link to this page or search for “Immune” within the Google Play Store. The procedure to follow is the classic one, the same one you usually use to install new applications on your device. Put simply, once you find the application, just press the “Install” button and you’re done: the Immuni app will appear on the main smartphone screen.

How to download the Immuni app on iOS

As for iOS, the procedure here is also the classic one: just connect to the official Immuni page on the Apple App Store or search for the keyword “Immuni”. After that, all you have to do is press the “Get” button and verify your identity using the classic methods, from the Apple ID password to the Touch ID, passing through the Face ID. In short, everything happens just as if it were any app.

How to download the Immuni app on Huawei smartphones with HMS

If you are a user who purchased a smartphone with HMS, soon, obviously as soon as possible, you should find the Immuni App directly on Huawei AppGallery. You can stay updated on developments through the official download page of the app. In any case, we will update the article as soon as we have more information.

