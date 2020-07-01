Immuni does not take off: the Coronavirus app stops at 4 million downloads

The Immune Coronavirus app doesn’t seem to take off, which remains stops at 4 million downloads although several weeks have passed since activation throughout Italy.

The co-founder of Bending Spoons, the startup that donated the application to the Italian government, however, wanted to curb disasters and has called “a hoax the story that the app only works if downloaded by 60% of Italians”, and therefore invited people to download regardless of dissemination. It is clear, however, that 4 million installations compared to 60 million inhabitants of our country are few, and make Immuni almost ineffective in most cases in case of close contact with a positive person at Covid-19.

Minister Pisano, a few days ago said that “the app is technologically and technically working, and is integrating well with the health system that is no longer under pressure as before“, but he again invited the Regions to adopt Immuni because you need to use an app “unique, otherwise you do not have control of the data and you cannot identify outbreaks of the sick“.

Even the Minister for Relations with Parliament Federico d’Incà and the Deputy Minister of Health invited everyone “to download the app that serves to protect us nationally. You don’t have to make apps for individual Regions, you need to have protection at the national level“.