Immune to 4 million downloads, Pisano: 'it's working, we focus on digital identity'

As usual, the new update on the spread of the Immuni app for Coronavirus has arrived. The Minister for Economic Development, Paola Pisano, Sky TG24 revealed that the contact tracing client has been downloaded by over 4 million people on the Italian territory.

Pisano also claimed that “the app is technologically and technically working”, and she said “confident that it is going in the right direction“.

“Now there are the Ministry of Health and the Regions driving this technology. Immuni is integrating well with the health system, no longer under pressure as before: we talk weekly with all the Regions “ he continued, revealing a not insignificant and extremely interesting aspect.

The Minister also has dealt with the topic of the various apps developed at the regional level by local authorities, stating that there is a need for a unique app, “otherwise you do not have control over the data and you cannot identify outbreaks of the sick“.

During the Progress broadcast, however, Pisano also returned to the theme of digital identity, on which “we are pushing“, to allow citizens to access”to all public administration services because it is safer and easier for citizens. We are continuing to work on simplifying the procedures for obtaining SPID. In addition, we are focusing heavily on the ‘I’ application, in which we are bringing together all the digital services of the public administration“.