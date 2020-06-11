Tech NewsAppsHealthCorona Virus
Updated:

Immune, the expert’s warning: "about 100 thousand real activations"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heart of this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Immune, the expert's warning: 'about 100 thousand real activations'

Immuni has been active for a few days, in four regions to which the others will be added on June 15th. The feedback, apparently, was important and Minister Pisano and Commissioner Arcuri talk about two million downloads, also certified by the primacy in the App Store of iOS and Android.

According to the researchers, however, these data mean little. To be convinced is Pier Luca Santoro, the marketing and communication consultant of DataMediaHub, according to which i data provided by the authorities are not indicative, not because they are not realistic, but because they do not take into account uninstallations.

Santoro has tweeted a piece of Sensor Tower, the popular tool that monitors app downloads, according to which “net of those who installed and uninstalled it” the activations would be 100 thousand on Android and even less on iOS.

Small numbers compared not only to those announced by Arcuri and Pisano, which reported the 2 million downloads from the two Stores, but also and above all with respect to the objectives set by the scientists: to be effective and guarantee a realistic contact tracing system, in fact, Immuni must be installed by at least 60% of the Italian population.

Statistics say that, in general, 90% of people who download an app uninstall it within a day so it is reasonable to think that even for the Immuni app the numbers are far less because they do not take into account the cancellations following the download . Without forgetting that these data are related to the first days and supported by the media hype on the launch of Immuni. Usually all apps record the bulk of downloads immediately after launching in stores“Continued at Financial Lounge Santoro.

For some days Immuni has also been available on Huawei and Honor smartphones, after Google has resolved the problems, but is only active in Abruzzo, Liguria, Puglia and Marche.

More Articles Like This

Valorant Review: a new contender to the throne of the tactical FPS

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The new Riot Games IP has been live for a week now: the time has come to tell you our about Valorant. VALORANT has enjoyed...
Read more

Mediaworld discounts: offer on an HP Pavilion notebook with i5 and GeForce GTX 1650

Laptops Brian Adam -
Discounts on laptops continue from Mediaworld today. The price reduction we are talking about in this news is 200 Euros and concerns a HP...
Read more

Xiaomi makes the Mi Band 5 official, and it is more expensive than the Mi Band 4

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
After a few days of small leaks, Xiaomi has finally announced today the Mi Band 5, the new smart bracelet successor to the successful...
Read more

Leaf, the smart mask that you can control with your mobile and cleans itself

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Very few imagined that after the virus had left (or rather, its attenuation, because it is still there), the panorama that was going to...
Read more

Chrome will have a tool that can convert any audio to text

Apps Brian Adam -
Google has been experimenting for some time with these tools that are capable of transcribing sound into text instantly and in real-time. AND With...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 official with magnetic refill and larger display: card and price

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam -
After weeks of rumours and leaks, the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the fitness bracelet of the Chinese company that arrives exactly one year...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Valorant Review: a new contender to the throne of the tactical FPS

The new Riot Games IP has been live for a week now: the time has come to tell you...
Read more
Latest news

600 workers to be laid off at Bombardier in the North

Brian Adam -
Airline manufacturing company Bombardier has announced that it is to release 600 people from its Northern bases. The Canadian company is one of the largest...
Read more
Laptops

Mediaworld discounts: offer on an HP Pavilion notebook with i5 and GeForce GTX 1650

Brian Adam -
Discounts on laptops continue from Mediaworld today. The price reduction we are talking about in this news is 200 Euros and concerns a HP...
Read more
Latest news

Kinahan criticizes his involvement in boxing

Brian Adam -
Fine Gael TD for Dublin-Rathdown, Neale Richmond, said Daniel Kinahan cannot exploit international boxers to hide the law. Neale Richmond commented on the gratitude of...
Read more
Apps

Immune, the expert’s warning: "about 100 thousand real activations"

Brian Adam -
Immuni has been active for a few days, in four regions to which the others will be added on June 15th. The feedback, apparently,...
Read more
Latest news

US threatens North Korea

Brian Adam -
Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and focus on resolving its internal...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi makes the Mi Band 5 official, and it is more expensive than the Mi Band 4

Brian Adam -
After a few days of small leaks, Xiaomi has finally announced today the Mi Band 5, the new smart bracelet successor to the successful...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: