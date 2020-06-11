Immune, the expert’s warning: "about 100 thousand real activations"

Immuni has been active for a few days, in four regions to which the others will be added on June 15th. The feedback, apparently, was important and Minister Pisano and Commissioner Arcuri talk about two million downloads, also certified by the primacy in the App Store of iOS and Android.

According to the researchers, however, these data mean little. To be convinced is Pier Luca Santoro, the marketing and communication consultant of DataMediaHub, according to which i data provided by the authorities are not indicative, not because they are not realistic, but because they do not take into account uninstallations.

Santoro has tweeted a piece of Sensor Tower, the popular tool that monitors app downloads, according to which “net of those who installed and uninstalled it” the activations would be 100 thousand on Android and even less on iOS.

Small numbers compared not only to those announced by Arcuri and Pisano, which reported the 2 million downloads from the two Stores, but also and above all with respect to the objectives set by the scientists: to be effective and guarantee a realistic contact tracing system, in fact, Immuni must be installed by at least 60% of the Italian population.

“Statistics say that, in general, 90% of people who download an app uninstall it within a day so it is reasonable to think that even for the Immuni app the numbers are far less because they do not take into account the cancellations following the download . Without forgetting that these data are related to the first days and supported by the media hype on the launch of Immuni. Usually all apps record the bulk of downloads immediately after launching in stores“Continued at Financial Lounge Santoro.

For some days Immuni has also been available on Huawei and Honor smartphones, after Google has resolved the problems, but is only active in Abruzzo, Liguria, Puglia and Marche.