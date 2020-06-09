Tech NewsApps
Immune submerged by negative reviews, but users get angry with the wrong app

By Brian Adam
Immuni is active today in four Italian regions and according to what was stated by Minister Pisani and Commissioner Arcuri, it has already been discharged by 2 million people. Security researchers promoted the work of Bending Spoons, while some users rejected it bluntly, however, by downloading the wrong app.

In fact, in the last hours the “Immune System” application on the Android Play Store, which has nothing to do with the client of the Italian government, has been literally submerged by one-star reviews published by Italian users. The app has become so popular that it is in third place in the ranking of the most downloaded on the shop of the search engine giant, behind the authentic one of the Ministry of Health.

The reviews are merciless, it goes from “it sucks” to “app for Italy too bad it’s all written in english i don’t have the faintest idea what it says“, passing through “4 stars, however, please do me an update with the Italian language because if I remember correctly the app, all made in Italy thanks” is “we are in Italy and it is written in English, well“.

As learned, Immune System is an application for English teaching that explains the functioning of the immune system. Theoretically it is related to Covid-19, but not for the same purpose for which Immuni was developed.

For some hours Immuni has also been available on Huawei and Honor smartphones, after the problems of the past few hours.

