Immune little downloaded by the Italians, Ricciardi: 'it is the fault of the conspiracy theorists'

Immuni is still stuck at 4 million downloads, too low if one takes into account that to be effective it needs to be installed by 60% of Italians. The downloads probably disappointed everyone’s expectations, and the Ministry of Health consultant, Walter Ricciardi, tried to explain the reasons

Interviewed by Sky TG24, Ricciardi explained that the Immuni app “it will be indispensable when the number of cases increases, as will probably happen in the autumn. To date, downloads are between 4 and 5 million, an insufficient quantity. If we continue with an adequate campaign, in which we make it clear that no privacy is compromised, the Italians will understand its importance“.

According to Ricciardi, resistance is not ideological, and behind these few downloads are hidden “conspiracy theories that unfortunately have an easy follow-up. We must continue to make it clear that technological tracking is essential especially when the numbers are higher and that this virus will continue to circulate for months if not for years“. On the return to normal like Ricciardi is convinced that “we will only recover it with the vaccine”, which according to what was said yesterday by Minister Speranza should arrive by the end of 2020, without however being obligatory for everyone.

Hope has, in fact, explained that initially only the most vulnerable groups will be vaccinated.