Immune: how the Coronavirus contact tracing app works

It has been one of the most debated topics in recent weeks, but Immuni is now finally active throughout Italy. L’Coronavirus contact tracing application represents one of the key tools in this “phase 3” of coexistence with Covid-19, as it has the objective of facilitating the tracing of the chain of contagion of the positives to identify and circumscribe any new outbreaks and therefore avoid new red areas or, in the worst case, other lockdowns.

What is Immuni and why it can become important

Let’s start with the basic question: “what is Immuni?”. Immuni is an application available for iOS and Android, compatible with most smartphones and iPhones, which sends notifications in the event of prolonged contact with a positive Coronavirus person.

The tool is based on the so-called “contact tracing” system, literally “contact tracking”. In epidemics this aspect is central because, as also mentioned above, the reconstruction of the chain of contagion allows the health authorities to limit the outbreaks and proceed quickly with the identification of the infected, even if asymptomatic, to prevent them go out and infect other people without their knowledge.

Finding close contacts with a positive is critical to curbing the virus.

Before going into details it is good to specify that Immuni does not track users’ location in any way who installed it and, although operating in the background (or even when it is closed), does not use GPS but Bluetooth LE technology.

Bending Spoons, the company that donated it to the government, was based on the architecture made available by Apple and Google, which have created a historic alliance as developers of the two most popular mobile operating systems in the world.

Apple and Google together for Coronavirus

This is where a second important factor comes into play to understand how Immuni works. Last April, in fact, Apple and Google with a joint release announced a system for iOS and Android to facilitate the tracing of the Coronavirus epidemic worldwide. The two giants of the mobile world have worked hard and within a few weeks have made the API available to health authorities all over the world to be used in Immune-type clients.

This alliance was based on key points that were also taken up by Bending Spoons in Immuni and written clearly in the documentation published on the official GitHub repository: the respect for user privacy and voluntary action.

As you know, in fact, the installation of Immuni is not mandatory and participation in the program is voluntary. Initially, there was talk of possible travel restrictions, but Commissioner Arcuri and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte immediately dismissed the hypothesis.

Google and Apple have issued guidelines on which the developers had to base themselves: the apps cannot ask for authorization to access the GPS location services, they must collect as little data as possible and only if strictly necessary and users must give explicit consent to participate in the program.

But that’s not all, because Apple and Google have worked to ensure that the system they developed is integrated directly into Android and iOS, with updates (iOS 13.5 and the new Play Services).

How Immuni works

Once we understand that Immuni does not memorize the position and the history of the movements in any way, we can understand how Immuni works and how data is loaded.

The Minister of Health explained that the long-term goal is to make Immuni become a real health register in which to store their data and their health, but currently, it is only able to show the exposure notifications, which, however, are displayed only in the case of close and continuous contact with a person tested positive for the swab.

Once the application is installed and the configuration is completed, which takes a few seconds and requires the entry of data relating to your residence (Region, province and municipality), the service will be active and you can also exit the application.

Immuni is based on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) technology, which is used to determine only close contact between two people.

During this contact, an exchange of random codes takes place, in a totally anonymous way, which will be stored on the smartphone (and not on any central server) and can only be recalled in case of positivity.

If one of the two people in question proves positive at Sars-CoV-2, with the help of a healthcare professional, he can upload the data received from other smartphones, contained on his mobile phone, to the central server managed by Sogei, which will send the notifications of exposure to close contacts. Otherwise, however, the data will be automatically deleted from the internal memory.

The aspect of loading data with the healthcare professional is central because as you can see directly from the Immuni “loading data” screen, it will be necessary to give the person who made the buffer their own identification code and receive another to validate the operation. This avoids possible “jokes” or false positives.

It should also be noted that the people who will receive the exposure notification will not be able to understand who the positive person they have been in contact with is.

A practical example

To understand Immuni’s potential well, however, it is necessary to give a practical example. In theory, the system may seem tangled, which is why we will use the example taken from TV and newspapers, which is the most effective.

Our protagonists are Paolo and Francesca, who installed Immuni on iPhone and an Android smartphone respectively.

After the lockdown, the two meet. During this time, the respective smartphones begin to exchange information using the Bluetooth LE (which must be activated, otherwise the app is useless), including the distance and duration of the contact.

After a few days, Paolo begins to experience symptoms such as cough, high fever, and breathing difficulties. It is then subjected to a buffer for Coronavirus and is positive.

When the result is communicated to him, he sends the keys stored by Immuni to the Sogei servers together with the health worker who performed the test.

Once this is complete, the Immuni system finds a match with the unique and random key generated by the app present on Francesca’s smartphone, a sign that between the two there was a close and prolonged contact. At this point, Immuni will notify you that she has been in contact with a positive person at Covid-19 and by contacting the attending physician she is advised to remain in isolation for 14 days in order to avoid the spread of the virus, in case the had contracted.

This example applies to two people who have installed the app, but imagine hypothesizing a scenario in which Paolo or Francesca meet a coronavirus-positive and asymptomatic friend, who does not have Immuni. They will never become aware of this information, and until the symptoms occur, they will continue to circulate freely in cities or on public transport, infecting people and promoting the spread of the disease or, worse, the birth of new outbreaks.