Immune health, the most sought after goal in Latam in food consumption

“The current health and wellness trend and issues are driving interest in foods and beverages that improve immunity. Consumers are actively looking for foods and beverages that improve immune function, ”says report by Summa Magazine

According to new global research by Kerry Group, the world's leading Taste and Nutrition company, during the first three months of the year there has been increasing interest in strengthening the immune system in the main countries of Latin America.

A survey by Wellmune®, a natural ingredient that is clinically proven to help strengthen the immune system, asked more than 11,000 consumers in 14 global markets about their reasons for buying healthy lifestyle products. (1)

According to this research, 82% of people in the region would like to consume beverages and foods with immunological benefits at breakfast, in yogurt and yogurt drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, cereals and granola or bars, since the immune support It ranks first in LATAM as the most important reason to buy healthy food.

This approach tells us that 2 out of 3 consumers in Latin America are users or plan to use products for immune health. In the case of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, the percentage of surveyed consumers who are users or consider using immunological health products reaches 70%, 73% and 67% respectively.

Similarly in many markets, consumers like to buy products with health benefits recommended by a healthcare professional. In Mexico, 68% of respondents said that these recommendations encourage the purchase of healthy products, while in Colombia this figure is 71% and in Brazil it reaches up to 80%.

Wellmune® is a beta-glucan obtained from the wall of a common yeast. More than a dozen studies show that consuming Wellmune® helps, among other things, to improve the overall immune system, maintain a good physical condition, protect against the damaging effects of stress, promote healthy energy levels and alertness.

Respondents were asked to select five options from a list of 13 health areas and rank them in order of importance. Nearly two-thirds (63%) chose immune system support, ahead of healthy bones and joints, good digestive health, improved energy levels, and support for heart health.

One in five (20%) cited immune system support as their number one reason to buy healthy lifestyle products, ahead of healthy bones and joints, heart health, digestive health, and energy levels.

With 42% of global consumers now proactively seeking products that can improve their health (2), Kerry's proprietary research shows the rich potential of the immune support space for manufacturers and brands in the wellness category.

The survey found that demand for immune health products is high worldwide, but particularly in Asia. In China, for example, 50% of respondents said they had used an immune health product in the previous six months, and another 29% said they would consider doing so in the future.

When specifically asked about Wellmune®, the majority (55%) of consumers worldwide correctly identified its immune health benefits. More than eight in ten (82%) said they believed the immune property claims for Wellmune® to be credible, while more than half (52%) said they would definitely or likely switch to a Wellmune® product if their regular brand name did contained that.

“Consumers around the world are increasingly looking for ways to support their immune systems, creating tremendous opportunities for manufacturers and brands. Wellmune® is an ideal solution. It is clinically proven to help improve overall immune health, can be included in a wide range of food and beverage products, and has high levels of consumer awareness. ” said John Quilter, vice president and general manager for Kerry.

Wellmune® has been shown to help the body's immune cells move faster and recognize and destroy strange challenges. It can also help protect against the effects of stress and promote healthy energy levels and mental clarity. It has a five-year shelf life, is highly stable, and will withstand most processing conditions without affecting efficiency.