HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Immune health, the most sought after goal in Latam in food consumption

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

“The current health and wellness trend and issues are driving interest in foods and beverages that improve immunity. Consumers are actively looking for foods and beverages that improve immune function, ”says report by Summa Magazine

According to new global research by Kerry Group, the world's leading Taste and Nutrition company, during the first three months of the year there has been increasing interest in strengthening the immune system in the main countries of Latin America.

A survey by Wellmune®, a natural ingredient that is clinically proven to help strengthen the immune system, asked more than 11,000 consumers in 14 global markets about their reasons for buying healthy lifestyle products. (1)

According to this research, 82% of people in the region would like to consume beverages and foods with immunological benefits at breakfast, in yogurt and yogurt drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, cereals and granola or bars, since the immune support It ranks first in LATAM as the most important reason to buy healthy food.

This approach tells us that 2 out of 3 consumers in Latin America are users or plan to use products for immune health. In the case of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, the percentage of surveyed consumers who are users or consider using immunological health products reaches 70%, 73% and 67% respectively.

Similarly in many markets, consumers like to buy products with health benefits recommended by a healthcare professional. In Mexico, 68% of respondents said that these recommendations encourage the purchase of healthy products, while in Colombia this figure is 71% and in Brazil it reaches up to 80%.

Wellmune® is a beta-glucan obtained from the wall of a common yeast. More than a dozen studies show that consuming Wellmune® helps, among other things, to improve the overall immune system, maintain a good physical condition, protect against the damaging effects of stress, promote healthy energy levels and alertness.

Respondents were asked to select five options from a list of 13 health areas and rank them in order of importance. Nearly two-thirds (63%) chose immune system support, ahead of healthy bones and joints, good digestive health, improved energy levels, and support for heart health.

One in five (20%) cited immune system support as their number one reason to buy healthy lifestyle products, ahead of healthy bones and joints, heart health, digestive health, and energy levels.

With 42% of global consumers now proactively seeking products that can improve their health (2), Kerry's proprietary research shows the rich potential of the immune support space for manufacturers and brands in the wellness category.

The survey found that demand for immune health products is high worldwide, but particularly in Asia. In China, for example, 50% of respondents said they had used an immune health product in the previous six months, and another 29% said they would consider doing so in the future.

When specifically asked about Wellmune®, the majority (55%) of consumers worldwide correctly identified its immune health benefits. More than eight in ten (82%) said they believed the immune property claims for Wellmune® to be credible, while more than half (52%) said they would definitely or likely switch to a Wellmune® product if their regular brand name did contained that.

“Consumers around the world are increasingly looking for ways to support their immune systems, creating tremendous opportunities for manufacturers and brands. Wellmune® is an ideal solution. It is clinically proven to help improve overall immune health, can be included in a wide range of food and beverage products, and has high levels of consumer awareness. ” said John Quilter, vice president and general manager for Kerry.

Wellmune® has been shown to help the body's immune cells move faster and recognize and destroy strange challenges. It can also help protect against the effects of stress and promote healthy energy levels and mental clarity. It has a five-year shelf life, is highly stable, and will withstand most processing conditions without affecting efficiency.

More Articles Like This

Trying to discover Planet Nine of our system? A fleet of vehicles can do it

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
As we all know, our Solar System has eight planets. However, according to the theories, another big planet could hide far beyond Neptune. This...
Read more

Honduras trade deficit falls 17.5% in three months amid pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://revistasumma.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/exPor La Tribuna The deficit of the Honduran trade balance decreased by 17.5% in the first quarter of 2020, to US $...
Read more

Restaurants in Guatemala prepare for the new normal

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Restaurants, as we have known them until now, are going to change the way they serve tables or in their facilities. The Irtra adds...
Read more

Could the problem of space junk be solved with taxes?

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Earth's orbit is slowly filling up with space junk, debris that could make it future space missions are difficult. The most effective way...
Read more

Post-pandemic future, are you ready?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
It is urgent to have a greater capacity for reaction prepared in a similar scenario without losing productive efficiency. Strengthen the commitment. In order...
Read more

More than US $ 120,000 million add aid to airlines in the world

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The transpor AFP State aid for the survival of airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis reached 123 billion dollars in mid-May, the International Air Transport...
Read more
MicrosoftBrian Adam - 0

Windows 10: Network and BSOD issues after KB4556799 update

New problems for Windows 10. In the past few hours many users who have installed the latest update rollup...
Read more
Corona Virus

Immune health, the most sought after goal in Latam in food consumption

Brian Adam - 0
“The current health and wellness trend and issues are driving interest in foods and beverages that improve immunity. Consumers are actively looking for foods...
Read more
Android

Realme 6s: 48 megapixel quad camera and 90 Hz display in the new mid-range with gamer aspirations

Brian Adam - 0
Realme series 6 continues to grow. First came the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, then the Realme 6i and now it's...
Read more
Latest news

Trying to discover Planet Nine of our system? A fleet of vehicles can do it

Brian Adam - 0
As we all know, our Solar System has eight planets. However, according to the theories, another big planet could hide far beyond Neptune. This...
Read more
5G News

Geolocate us with 1 meter of precision, a 5G risk?

Brian Adam - 0
5G mobile technology is the next evolution of telephony. After 4G brought more speed, this new technology promises even more, although its true importance...
Read more
Corona Virus

Honduras trade deficit falls 17.5% in three months amid pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
<img src = "https://revistasumma.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/exPor La Tribuna The deficit of the Honduran trade balance decreased by 17.5% in the first quarter of 2020, to US $...
Read more
Android

Realme X3 SuperZoom, a renewal with no potential surprises that bets on photography and a large screen

Brian Adam - 0
Seven months have passed since Realme officially presented one of its best-selling phones, the Realme X2 Pro. And we already have among us the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY