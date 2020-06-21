Immune discharged by 3.3 million Italians, the first cases reported in Puglia

Since the launch and activation of the Immuni app, the client for the contact tracing of the Coronavirus of the Italian Government, developed by Bending Spoons, has been downloaded by over 3.3 million Italians. The announcement was made by the Minister of Innovation, Paola Pisano, at Eta Beta on Rai Radio.

Pisano announced that currently, downloads are at an altitude of 3,352,902, an important but in any case, a not significant figure since the adoption by 60% of the Italian population is necessary to be effective. In this regard, however, the Minister said he was confident and said that “we are at the beginning, a few days have passed since the experimentation period ended, we still have to get to the heart of the communication campaign” which prepared the Ministry to encourage the spread of the app.

“At this moment, a lot is up to each of us“stressed the Minister, who has called Immuni “a fundamental tool to limit the spread of Coronavirus”.

In the meantime, Immuni is already giving i first fruits in Puglia, where he made the first report. The ASL of Bari, in collaboration with the regional health department, has in fact started the epidemiological investigation of the first case reported by Immuni, a 63-year-old woman who received the message of exposure to Covid-19. The lady was placed in solitary confinement for 14 days and is awaiting the results of the swab.

If the Italian data are certainly not astounding, in Germany the contact tracing app has been downloaded by 6.5 million people.

In the meantime, an important agreement has been reached in the week that is about to end which will make Immuni effective also abroad.